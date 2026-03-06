Are Our Courts Broken? & 6G

One of the most common complaints I hear from people across the country is about activist judges and a court system that seems increasingly disconnected from the rule of law. Many Americans believe the courts are broken. As an attorney, I have seen plenty of examples that make it easy to understand that frustration. The question is whether this perception is simply political frustration or whether the data actually supports it. Today we dig into that question in a serious way.

My guest John Beaudoins joins the conversation and brings hard numbers to the table. The statistics he has gathered regarding case dismissals, judicial patterns, and procedural outcomes are remarkable. Even after years working inside the legal system, the data was eye opening. When you step back and analyze the numbers rather than the headlines, a clear pattern begins to emerge about how certain cases are handled and how the judicial process can be shaped by ideology or institutional bias. It raises important questions about whether Americans are truly receiving equal treatment under the law.

We also shift gears into another issue that is gaining very little public scrutiny but could have enormous implications. The rapid push toward 6G technology is already underway, and with it comes serious discussion about the integration of advanced communications networks with emerging technologies such as brain computer interfaces. There are legitimate questions about health risks, privacy concerns, and the broader implications of linking human biology with digital infrastructure. These are conversations that should be happening publicly before the technology becomes embedded in everyday life.

