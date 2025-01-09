This article was written by my wife and published on our charity’s substack ForGodFamilyCountry.Substack.com - ForGodFamilyCountry.org. Please consider subscribing and supporting that substack and our charity. Ultimately we are winning the fight against stage 4 cancer because of God and making good decisions. There’s a lot to know and a lot to fight for. We look forward to educating and fighting for justice with the charity and are grateful for all the prayers and support.

In June of 2023, my life changed when I was diagnosed with breast cancer. Hearing those words felt like the ground had shifted beneath me. But even in the face of fear, I found strength and hope-strength I never knew l had and hope that carried me through the toughest moments. God the ultimate healer.

I recently underwent what I hoped would be my last surgery in this battle. The goal was to remove what remained of the cancer and see if it had spread further. The stakes were high, and so were my nerves. I held my breath when the results came back and for the first time in a long time, I exhaled with relief.

The surgery had removed everything from my breast. There was no evidence of cancer found in my lymph nodes. Nothing. Hearing that word was like a wave of light washing over me. It was a turning point, a moment I had fought so hard to reach, one filled with gratitude to God, Tom, our boys, and the relentless integrated treatments that brought me here.

The journey hasn't been easy. It's been full of physical pain, emotional hurdles, and moments of doubt. But this victory, this news, has made every difficult step worth it.

For anyone walking this road, I want to share this: never give up hope. Your body is capable of incredible things, and even the smallest signs of progress can lead to something greater. This fight is long and hard, but moments like this remind us why we keep going.

I'm embracing this milestone as a chance to breathe a little. Cancer has taught me to savor every moment, and holding on to the lessons I've learned along the way. My battle with stage 4 breast cancer is not over but I finally feel I have HOPE for my future.

