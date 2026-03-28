Another Thune Betrayal & The Greater GOP Civil War

John Thune and the Senate “GOP” has done it again. In the middle of the night last night, Thune held a vote to fund DHS while withholding funding for ICE, CBP, and deportations. No SAVE Act attached, no deal from the Dems - nothing. Just a 100% sellout. Worse, this betrayal was passed with only 5 people voting (including Thune) and 3 of the were Republicans. That means that the GOP majority in the Senate just pushed through a bill that failed to fund Trump’s top priority - deporting illegals - and didn’t include the SAVE Act - which is supported by 80% of the country. The GOP is at war with itself and I think the RINOs want the Republicans to lose in November… the problem is that the nation will suffer and Trump will likely end up impeached if that happens. This and a number of MAHA and other updates today!

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