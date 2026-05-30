Aliens Are Coming! But Will They Be MAHA?

Tonight’s show was a little different, but it touched on something I think is important. Whether we’re talking about government narratives, UFOs, election integrity, COVID, or anything else, the lesson remains the same. Ask questions. Demand evidence. Stay skeptical, but keep an open mind. The last several years have taught us that many things once dismissed as conspiracy theories turned out to be very real, which is why we can no longer afford to blindly trust official narratives.

I sat down with Steve McLaughlin, founder of the “Make Aliens Great Again” project, to discuss the growing public conversation around UFO disclosure, recent statements from President Trump, and the increasing number of government officials openly discussing unexplained aerial phenomena. While neither of us claimed to have all the answers, we explored why so many people are demanding transparency and why Americans should be paying attention when the government appears to be slowly releasing information on a topic it once ridiculed and suppressed. More importantly, we talked about creating communities that seek truth, evaluate evidence, and challenge assumptions rather than simply accepting whatever they’re told.

At the end of the day, this episode was not really about little green men. It was about the pursuit of truth. Whether the issue is election fraud, COVID, geoengineering, government secrecy, or the possibility that there are things happening in our skies that we do not yet understand, the principle is the same. Free people ask questions. Free people investigate. Free people refuse to surrender their critical thinking. If the government is preparing to reveal something, we need to be ready to evaluate it based on facts, not fear, and certainly not blind trust.

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