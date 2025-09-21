ACIP Starts to Address the MMRV & COVID Poisons & Free Speech Is Under Attack… By Us?

We’re diving into some game-changing wins and some boneheaded missteps today, so strap in for a wild ride. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is finally waking up, and let me tell you, it’s about damn time! The new members aren’t just Big Pharma puppets, they’re doing what ACIP was meant to do, shaking up MMRV and COVID vaccine recommendations, and questioning the poison we’ve been force-fed. This is huge news, straight from the CDC’s ACIP meetings, but while we’re racking up victories there, we’re tripping over our own feet on free speech. Some patriots are falling for this “hate speech” ban nonsense, and I’m here to set the record straight: it’s wildly unconstitutional and a betrayal of our freedom-loving roots. The Constitution is our North Star, and we can’t forget it.

We kicked things off with a deep dive into the ACIP meeting, and it’s a breath of fresh air. Kurt Mahone’s leading the charge, hammering on informed consent and demanding answers on adverse event rates and long-term studies, stuff Big Pharma’s dodged for years. The COVID jabs? A total scam. They never passed a legit smell test, rushed through with zero long-term data and propped up by illegal emergency use authorizations. I’m calling it what it is: the biggest RICO conspiracy in history. These shots aren’t “safe and effective,” they’re a disaster. The Vaccines for Children program? More like “Poison Our Kids” program, and it’s high time we rename it. Public health messaging is shifting, workplace and school policies are getting a makeover, and ACIP’s new direction is a massive win for truth.

But here’s where I get pissed. While we’re exposing Big Pharma’s lies, some so-called patriots are cheering for “hate speech” bans. Are you kidding me? Brandenburg v. Ohio (1969) and Snyder v. Phelps (2011) make it crystal clear: even the most vile speech is protected unless it directly incites imminent violence. Banning speech because it’s offensive is a slippery slope to tyranny, and it’s not what freedom lovers stand for. Pam Bondi’s fumble on this, saying “hate speech isn’t free speech,” is a constitutional betrayal. She’s either clueless or playing politics, and neither’s acceptable for an AG. We’re not the left; we don’t censor to score points. We fight for the First Amendment, period. Let’s keep pushing for truth, accountability, and the Constitution, because that’s how we win!

